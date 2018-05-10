Airport set to be finished in December 2018, but it’s over budget

The new and improved Owen Roberts International Airport(ORIA) is still on track to be completed by the end of the year, but airport officials said it’s already over budget. They declined to say by how much.

The Cayman Islands Airport Authority (CIAA) CEO, Albert Anderson, said that the current project had other factors that deviated from the $55 million budget.

“That is down to some of the changes we made that we thought was necessary and also down to going into an old building and finding things we need to fix in order to make it work properly,” said Mr. Anderson.

Mr. Anderson said at this time he cannot say how much over the budget the project will be as negotiations are still underway with contractors.

