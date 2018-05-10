Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
Ice on Ice
News

Airport set to be finished in December 2018, but it’s over budget

May 9, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

 

The new and improved Owen Roberts International Airport(ORIA) is still on track to be completed by the end of the year, but airport officials said it’s already over budget. They declined to say by how much.

The Cayman Islands Airport Authority (CIAA) CEO, Albert Anderson, said that the current project had other factors that deviated from the $55 million budget.

“That is down to some of the changes we made that we thought was necessary and also down to going into an old building and finding things we need to fix in order to make it work properly,” said Mr. Anderson.

Mr. Anderson said at this time he cannot say how much over the budget the project will be as negotiations are still underway with contractors.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – May
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Mother’s Day
Clean Gas
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: