Culture Environment News

Dock blocking beach walkers not built according to plan, says DOE

June 22, 2018
Joe Avary
South Sound beach walkers are encountering a dead-end, as a newly built dock is blocking access.

The dock is currently under construction just a few hundred feet to the west of Red Bay public dock.

The structure impedes pedestrians ability to traverse the beach along the mean high water mark, and is not what was granted approval.

“The dock is a permitted dock, but it is not been constructed to the agreed placement of it, so yes, it’s currently a problem,” said DOE Deputy Director Tim Austin. “We’ve been made aware of it and, in fact, notified the people in the town the beginning and they have made a commitment to have it changed.”

No word on when these corrective actions will take place.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

