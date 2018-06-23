Dock blocking beach walkers not built according to plan, says DOE

South Sound beach walkers are encountering a dead-end, as a newly built dock is blocking access.

The dock is currently under construction just a few hundred feet to the west of Red Bay public dock.

The structure impedes pedestrians ability to traverse the beach along the mean high water mark, and is not what was granted approval.

“The dock is a permitted dock, but it is not been constructed to the agreed placement of it, so yes, it’s currently a problem,” said DOE Deputy Director Tim Austin. “We’ve been made aware of it and, in fact, notified the people in the town the beginning and they have made a commitment to have it changed.”

No word on when these corrective actions will take place.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

