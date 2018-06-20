Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
‘Reberth’ film to kick off festival circuit at resurrected Cayfilm festival

June 19, 2018
Joe Avary
Those who missed Monday night’s Caymanian premiere of the documentary film Reberth will have another chance. The film has been added to Cayfilm 2018.

Peter Chamalian, the film’s producer and director, told Cayman 27 he was disappointed to hear the news that Cayman’s international film festival would not be happening.

With the news that Cayfilm is back on, albiet with a truncated footprint, the former Triple C student is happy his film can be a part of it to start its journey into the festival season.

“I thought nothing better for the film than to start off the festival circuit to be screened in the country it was made in, as well as seen by the people that are on island, and now we have the opportunity to do that again, which is super exciting, and I think it really needs to be there in front of the audience at Cayfilm, and I’m just really excited to see how it’s gonna be received there,” said Mr. Chamalian.

This year’s Cayfilm festival is free and takes place June 29th at the Ritz- Carlton…

The festival is limited to 300 attendees. Please RSVP to kirsty@cayfilm.com for more information and to ensure your spot.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

