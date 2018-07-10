Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Bracket Challenge
Crime News

83-year-old man in court for attempted murder

July 9, 2018
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

An 83-year-old George Town man appeared in court today (9 July) accused of attempting to murder his wife. This morning William Glasgow stood in Summary Court facing charges arising out of a chopping incident at an address in Tropical Gardens. According to the RCIPS Mr. Glasgow allegedly chopped his elderly wife last Wednesday (4 July.) She is said to be in her 70’s and remains in critical condition at the Cayman Islands hospital.

Mr. Glasgow was represented by attorney Prathna Bodden at his initial court appearance. No bail application was made. He was remanded into custody. His case has been transferred to the Grand Court on 20 July.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: