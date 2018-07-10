83-year-old man in court for attempted murder

An 83-year-old George Town man appeared in court today (9 July) accused of attempting to murder his wife. This morning William Glasgow stood in Summary Court facing charges arising out of a chopping incident at an address in Tropical Gardens. According to the RCIPS Mr. Glasgow allegedly chopped his elderly wife last Wednesday (4 July.) She is said to be in her 70’s and remains in critical condition at the Cayman Islands hospital.

Mr. Glasgow was represented by attorney Prathna Bodden at his initial court appearance. No bail application was made. He was remanded into custody. His case has been transferred to the Grand Court on 20 July.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

