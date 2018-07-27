Sport Shooting: Campney 13th, ‘Fast Eddie’ 15th after day three of Pan Am Handgun Champs

Cayman has two sport shooters in the top-15 of their respective divisions after three days of competition at the 2018 Pan American Handgun Championships in Kingston, Jamaica.

In the Open Division, Cayman’s Tony Campney droppedp from 6th to 13th overall on day three with a score of 75.6736%. In the Production Division, Charles Ebanks moved up one spot to 33rd overall with a score of 59.5964%. In the Standard Division, ‘Fast’ Eddie McLean moves up from 20th to 15th (73.0392%), while Ales Cevella (71.1377 %) dropped one spot to 18th overall. Khy Becher moved up one spot to 30th (36.7508 %).

Check out all the results here. The competition continues until Saturday 28th July.

