Narayana Health plans Cancer centre for East End, ground breaking in September

August 10, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Narayana Health says it will be constructing a multi-million dollar cancer treatment centre at East End.
Today (10 August) the Indian healthcare giant behind Health City Cayman Islands announced the project, saying the groundbreaking is planned for September.
They said the centre will offer medical oncology, surgical oncology and radiation and it will be housed at the new purpose-built building at Health City.
The project is projected to be completed in December 2019.

To learn more visit: https://www.healthcitycaymanislands.com/narayana-health-announces-comprehensive-cancer-treatment-center-cayman-2019/

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

