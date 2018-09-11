New emergency communications satellite equipment installed at GAB

It’s Hurricane Season and the UK government isn’t taking any chances with its Overseas Territories, to this end they’ve funded new satellite communications equipment for Cayman.

On Friday (7 September) the equipment was installed on top of the Government Administration building so if phone and internet lines go down in a storm, the emergency services and government can still co-ordinate rescue efforts.

Plus, they’ll also be able to contact the wider region and the UK.

Its installation comes after last year’s storms knocked out phone and internet networks for our neighbours in the British Virgin Islands (BVI.)

The Governor’s Office said the equipment was fully-funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and they could not provide a cost.

