Sections of Shamrock Road near Savannah and Countryside are set for road works early next week.

Government says the work will improvement pavement and drainage in the area.

It will take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday (3 September) and Tuesday (4 September.)

Motorists are asked to avoid the area during these hours by taking using the East-West arterial.

