Crime News

Cayman 27 breaks down where 2018 car crashes occurred

January 9, 2019
Caroline James
2 Min Read

Cayman 27 brought you the story about collision figures crossing the 2,000 mark in 2018.

Taking a closer look at those preliminary figures, we break down exactly where those crashes were concentrated.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the number of people living and working in the capital, George Town came out on top, racking up over 2000 collisions.

Registering a significant number fewer, West Bay came in second, with just under 350 incidents.

Bodden Town took the third place spot, with over 320 collisions.

Then, North Side had over 40 crashes last year, including a fatal one in November.

And East End saw approximately 30 accidents of its own.

Not forgetting the sister islands, where Cayman Brac saw over 50 collisions in 2018 and Little Cayman witnessed around six of its own.

Inspector Ian Yearwood, who has the mantle of keeping Cayman’s roads safe, said on Monday (8 January) that there was something we can all do to help improve those statistics.

“Please call it in,” he implored, adding: “let’s look at it, if you see someone speeding, you don’t know who they’re going to go ahead and collide with. This could be: I’m not interested, it’s not my business and you later learn of a collision involving one of your loved ones, you could have prevented it by just calling it in.”

Of course, Inspector Yearwood stressed you should pull over and find a safe location to make that call.

And a reminder, that those are still guideline figures obtained by Cayman 27.

The official statistics for 2018 will be released by the police at a later date.

