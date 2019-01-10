Top Story: Honda airbag replacements in Cayman

More one million Honda and Acura models are being recalled in order for companies to replace airbag inflators.

The reason? Sharp metal fragments from airbag explosions have injured and even killed people in the vehicle. It’s a popular logo we see on Cayman’s roads so there is little doubt this recall is affecting drivers who are behind the wheel of a Honda or an Acura. Car City, the dealership for Honda and Acura, is taking proactive steps to ensure the roads are kept safe.

On Wednesday’s (9 January) edition of Top Story Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with North American Honda representative Rafael Loya and Car City Sales manager Taylor Foster to discuss the recall and what efforts are being made locally to address the situation.

If you own a 2001 – 2016 Honda or Acura vehicle Car City is conducting free Airbag Repair Events (REPAIR-A-THON) Thursday – Saturday at Airport Foster’s Rear Parking Lot, next to Reflections on January 10th through the 12th from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment for another day, call Car City Cayman at

(345) 945-5525 or (345) 325-8712. Check if your vehicle is affected by visiting hondacayman.com/recalls

