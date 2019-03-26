Athletics: School record lands freshman Thomas AAC honours

Union College freshman Daneliz Thomas is the latest Caymanian to experience success in the collegiate ranks, throwing for a school record in women’s javelin at the Emory University Invitational 22-23 March in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 19-year old threw for a distance of 39.92-metres, smashing the previous school record of 29.83-metres from 2015. Thomas said the throw was recorded under less than ideal conditions.

“It was a grass runway, which we had been practicing on, so it wasn’t that bad,” said Thomas. “I did my full approach, but it wasn’t going right for the first three attempts. They were far enough to get to the finals.”

Union College Head Coach Jacob Carter said Thomas’s performance was a glimpse of what he predicts will be a successful collegiate career.

“The grass made her slower than normal, said Carter. “It was impressive she was able to throw that far. I’m excited to coach her for the years to come.”

The mark ranks the 2018 CARIFTA Games silver medalist third overall in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), while earning her Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honours. Carter says he’s excited about the Savannah native’s potential.

“Daneliz is one of the hardest workers I have,” said Carter. “I can tell she loves what she does, and I see the passion in her workouts. She has become a well-rounded thrower in her other events as well. If she continues to work the way she has, she has the potential of becoming a national champion and throwing well over 45-metres.”

Thomas set the Cayman Islands national women’s javelin record in January 2016 with a throw of 43.00-metres.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

