Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Business Culture News Politics

Bodden takes a closer look at Cayman politics in new book

March 18, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Former University College of the Cayman Islands president Roy Bodden is set to launch his latest book at the end of the month.
The book “From Guard House to the Glass House” is described as a compelling inside look into Cayman politics.
On Monday (18 March) Cayman 27’s Taylor Burrowes sat down Mr. Bodden to discuss his book and the changes he has seen on the local political landscape.

The launch for “From Guard House to the Glass House” will be held on March 30 at 6 p.m. at the Sir Vassel Johnson’s Hall University College of the Cayman Islands.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – March 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: