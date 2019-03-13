CAACI bans Boeing Max 8 planes over local airspace

Cayman’s Civil Aviation Authority bans the use of the Boeing Max 8 plane over local airspace.

On Tuesday (12 March) both the UK and European Aviation authorities took similar action.

The CAACI said it issued a safety directive to all air transport operators.

The directive restricts operation of any Boeing 737 Max 8 over the Cayman Islands.

The authority also restricts the use of the Boeing 737 Max 9 planes.

On Monday (11 March) Cayman Airways’s grounding its two Max 8 planes took effect.

All of this follows Sunday’s (10 March) fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash.

It was the second deadly crash involving a Max 8 plane in six months.

The Authority’s directive kicked in at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will remain in place until further notice.

Also late a couple of hours ago, Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell gave his support for both the Aviation Authority and Cayman Airways directives.

