CAACI bans Boeing Max 8 planes over local airspace

March 12, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman’s Civil Aviation Authority bans the use of the Boeing Max 8 plane over local airspace.
On Tuesday (12 March) both the UK and European Aviation authorities took similar action.
The CAACI said it issued a safety directive to all air transport operators.
The directive restricts operation of any Boeing 737 Max 8 over the Cayman Islands.
The authority also restricts the use of the Boeing 737 Max 9 planes.
On Monday (11 March) Cayman Airways’s grounding its two Max 8 planes took effect.
All of this follows Sunday’s (10 March) fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash.
It was the second deadly crash involving a Max 8 plane in six months.
The Authority’s directive kicked in at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will remain in place until further notice.
Also late a couple of hours ago, Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell gave his support for both the Aviation Authority and Cayman Airways directives.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

