Cayman Islands weather forecast: 7-8 March

SYNOPSIS:

Fresh winds and rough seas along with isolated showers will continue overnight with improving conditions thereafter as the front moves north over Cuba and its associated high pressure system weakens over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area which are moving towards the southwest.

THE FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the low 70’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast 15 to 20 knots. Seas will be rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over the open waters.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the low to mid 80’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast at 15 to 20 knots this morning becoming 10 to 15 knots by evening. Seas will be rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over the open waters.

TIDES:

Today: Low 8:02 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 3:38 a.m. Low 10:14 a.m. High 2:53 p.m. Low 9:30 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:31 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:40 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 6:31 p.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for fair skies with light to moderate easterly winds and seas from Saturday morning.

