One attorney raises health concerns after human excrement is left outside the courthouse

Attorney Richard Barton raises a public health concern after human excrement is left outside the George Town courthouse and he said it’s a regular occurrence. Mr. Barton said his clients and members of the public are being regularly greeted with the presence of human excrement while heading to court and it has to stop.

“I receive complaints from clients who would become physically repulsed by the presence of it and that’s really is unfortunate that, that should be what they encounter on the way to the administration of justice. What I do know is, the RCIPS is responsible for public safety and if this is a public safety concern, then it is for the commissioner to distribute his resources as he sees fit and I think it goes without saying that, that occurrence is offensive to everyone,” said Mr. Barton.

Cayman 27 reached out to police on the issue and they said the situation is not one of law enforcement, but mental health.

“There is a person with mental health issues known to do this, but the person does not pose a significant nor immediate risk to the public, and arresting a person with serious mental health issues when no such risk is present is not recommended practice,” said the RCIPS.

Mr. Barton said getting the right solution for all involved should be a public health priority.

“If it is that the source of it is related to mental health issues then I think that underscores the urgency for a facility to secure persons who would be doing that,” said Mr. Barton.

Judiciary administrators, responded to the concerns saying “As a result of the obvious concerns, Judicial Administration on February 11th reached out to the appropriate government departments including those concerned with Mental Health and public sanitation regarding the identified nuisance. I can confirm that the Department of Environmental Health has been engaged on multiple occasions to clean this ongoing public sanitation issue, however, as you are aware, the gentleman concerned repeatedly presents himself in front of the Law Courts on a daily basis. Judicial Administration Security representatives have been formally monitoring the relevant activities and this matter has been escalated by lodging a legal complaint with the RCIPS and our office is working with them to provide all the necessary evidence on what Judicial Administration perceives to be activities that breach the Law. Judicial Administration apologizes to the general public and court users for the public sanitation issues that they have been confronted with at this time. We thank them for their patience and our offices will continue to monitor the matter on a daily basis until the matter is resolved”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

