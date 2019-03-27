Tomlinson Furniture
Royal visit brings excitement to local hairstyle enthusiast

March 26, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
Excitement is in the air as Cayman prepares to welcome the Royals Wednesday (27 March.)

Local hairstyle enthusiast Annmarie Tomlinson is no exception.

Ms. Tomlinson is known for her ornate hairstyles that match many an occasion, with the royal visit of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall on the horizon she’s upped the ante, going regal.

“The Prince coming to Cayman is very nice and I’m going to meet him at the airport along with everyone else,” said Ms. Tomlinson.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

