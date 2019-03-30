Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Warm welcome on Little Cayman for the Heir to the Throne

March 29, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
It was excitement galore over on Little Cayman as the Prince of Wales touched down.
He was greeted with a royal welcome at the Edward Bodden airfield.
From there he headed over to the Central Caribbean Marine Institute where the team told him about the reef research they were doing.
He also took time to chat with the children and residents who turned out to welcome him.

