BREAKING: Gov’t to appeal same-sex marriage ruling

April 3, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Government will be appealing Chief Justice Hon. Anthony Smellie’s ruling legalising same-sex marriages in the Cayman Islands.

It will also be seeking a stay of execution of Mr. Smellie’s judgment which re-wrote the Marriage Law.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly Wednesday (3 April) morning Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said yesterday (2 April) Cabinet instructed the Attorney General to pursue both legal avenues.

He said Government believes the Hon. Chief Justice “may have exceeded the scope of the powers conferred on the Court by the Constitution and in doing so, some have argued, assumed the role of this Legislative Assembly in deciding on what should be public policy and then legislating for it.”

Premier McLaughlin said, “if left unchallenged, the implications for the Cayman Islands Constitution are significant and potentially far-reaching and go well beyond the rights of same sex couples.”

Legislators are currently debating a motion on pursuing the appeal.

Cayman 27 will continue to follow this breaking story and provide further details on the Premier’s statement, as well as, when the appeal and stay will be filed tonight at 6 p.m.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

