C27 alumni Delisa Hernandez, team cop top TV pitch prize

April 10, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Former Cayman 27 Daybreak Producer and host Delisa Hernandez and her teammates have copped the top prize at MIPTVs new student-only pitching competition in France on Wednesday (10 April.)
The contest is held to spot emerging talent and a new generation of ideas and is open to university students.
Ms. Hernandez and her fellow Regents University UK classmates were one of the four finalist teams.
In the contest, teams had to pitch ideas for a television series.
Ms. Hernandez said she had a strong foundation to build on as she started her television career here at Cayman 27.
“To actually create really good and powerful and heartfelt content for the community really as assisted me in storytelling and really assisted me with thinking outside the box and motivated me to continue my education, motivated me in regards to the really good information that I was able to take away from the experience I had,”said Ms. Hernandez.

Ms. Hernandez was employed with Cayman 27 for ten years before heading off to the UK to continue her studies in film, tv & digital media production.

Ms. Hernandez, and Film, TV & Digital Media Production students Kateryna Kononenko, Catherine Marcy and Olga Kobzar made their pitch at Cannes.

To learn more:

https://www.regents.ac.uk/news/film-students-selected-for-final-of-tv-format-competition?fbclid=IwAR2pxPOS21OmQ-C1WG8uX7TuLsR1cq54xKNHE5EKpcQmAPNqW8iYNDSvaYI

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

