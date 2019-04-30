Cayman Islands weather forecast 29-30 April

SYNOPSIS:

Light to moderate northeasterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the pressure gradient over the northwest Caribbean remains slack. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area slowly drifting northwest.

THE FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy at times with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the low 70’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy at times with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

TIDES:

Today: Low 12:33 p.m. High 6:35 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 12:34 a.m. High 6:43 a.m. Low 12:59 p.m. High 7:07 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:46 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 5:59 a.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Tuesday evening.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

