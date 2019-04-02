Caymanian crew beams with pride as they gave Prince Charles the royal treatment

The Royal Visit may be over, but the Royal Couple Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall left a lasting impression on many on our three islands.

That also includes the all Caymanian crew charged with taking the Prince over to Cayman Brac last Thursday (28 March.)

It was a flight to remember for Cayman Airways Captain William McTaggart, First Officer Diego McCoy and Chief Cabin Crew (Saab) Deneita Dilbert-Bauer.

“It was definitely an honour and a privilege and it was a beautiful day for flying and he really enjoyed the flight,” said Captain McTaggart.

Taking the Prince to Cayman Brac was special for Mr. McCoy since he grew up on the Brac.

“It’s a wonderful experience. Just the fact that he knows that it’s not just one larger island and it’s two sister islands and that he can come over and visit,” said the First Officer.

For Ms. Dilber-Bauer, it was a treat to have the Prince on board.

“It is not often that we get to see Royals come to our island. You see them go to other islands, but not to here. Knowing that he is going to be the King it was nice looking forward to seeing him,” she said.

The captain and his co-pilot shared that while they were in the cockpit they worked hard to make sure it was a smooth, turbulence-free ride for the Prince.

