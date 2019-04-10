CCTV cameras near schools Eden: ‘It is imperative’

Government is considering installing traffic cameras outside primary schools in the Cayman Islands.

On Monday (8 April) Savannah MLA Anthony Eden raised the issue in the LA.

He expressed concern for the safety of students.

He said dangerous driving practices are being used by motorists in the vicinity schools and cameras are needed to put an end to it.

“It is imperative. Do we have to wait ’till someone to get killed? It is a matter of time, especially in that 2 till quarter to 3 or 3 o’clock time zone. There is no excuse for what is going on. We can find money for everything else. I beg you ma’am try to do something with some of this money in the areas of the primary schools,” pleaded Mr. Eden.

The MLA made the point during Finance Committee.

Members were reviewing funding for upgrades to the local CCTV network.

Home Affairs Minister Hon. Tara Rivers said cameras near schools is included in the upgrade plan.

