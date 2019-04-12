Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Lawmakers approve end of life decisions legislation

April 11, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Government creates the legal framework for families and those living with debilitating diseases to make end of life decisions.
On Wednesday (10 April) the Health Care Decisions Bill was passed in the LA without amendment.
Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour said the bill will give families and friends making difficult decisions a measure of comfort.
“It will be creating the opportunity for those who wish to do so have an advanced directive in place which will clearly outlines their wishes for healthcare and it will create the legal framework to allow these wishes to be recognised and upheld. I believe that it will create an opportunity to ease the emotional burdens on families and friends when a loved one falls ill,” said Mr. Seymour.

During debate of the bill, concerns were raised about ethical considerations for all medical institutions.
The Minister said he will discuss this at the ministry level to prepare regulations to give direction to the Hospital Ethics Committee.

