Tomlinson Furniture
Health News

Public Health on Measles outbreak and Cayman’s response

April 24, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

With the US battling an outbreak of Measles the question is how prepared is Cayman to address any cases, imported or otherwise.
On Wednesday (24 April) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with Public Health Surveillance officer Timothy McLaughlin-Munroe to discuss local measures to address Measles.

On Saturday (27 April) the Health Services Authority will be conducting vaccinations at the Cayman Islands hospital starting from 9 a.m. at General Practice and Mr. McLaughlin-Munroe said the public is advised to make use of the effort to guard against infections.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – April 2019
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: