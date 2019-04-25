Public Health on Measles outbreak and Cayman’s response

With the US battling an outbreak of Measles the question is how prepared is Cayman to address any cases, imported or otherwise.

On Wednesday (24 April) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with Public Health Surveillance officer Timothy McLaughlin-Munroe to discuss local measures to address Measles.

On Saturday (27 April) the Health Services Authority will be conducting vaccinations at the Cayman Islands hospital starting from 9 a.m. at General Practice and Mr. McLaughlin-Munroe said the public is advised to make use of the effort to guard against infections.

