Tomlinson Furniture
Sports

Swimming: CARIFTA swimmers depart for Barbados

April 18, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

A group of 25 pool and open water swimmers representing the Cayman Islands departed for Barbados Thursday (18 April) to compete in the 2019 CARIFTA Championships held at the Barbados Aquatic Centre 20-24 April.

Team Cayman features 18 returnees with seven swimmers making their CARIFTA debut. Last year, the Cayman Islands won a whopping 41 medals in Jamaica including four individual gold from Camana Bay Aqauatic Club’s Sabine Ellison, as well as four medals from CBAC teammate Jillian Crooks. Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) Technical Director Bailey Weathers says he likes the mix of the team.

“We are excited,” said Weathers. “We’ve got a lot of new swimmers, and some older swimmers who add experience.”

All of Cayman’s newest CARIFTA swimmers are in the 11-12 age division, including six female swimmers and one male. Cayman’s biggest grouping is in the 13-14 age division where they’ll feature six female swimmers and four males. The 15-17 age group includes four male swimmers with three in the female division. Weathers says he is confident the group will deliver another impressive performance.

“Our seed times are good, and we are excited about the times they swam at nationals, and that’s really been a jumping off point for us to be successful,” said Weathers.

Pool and open water swimmers will look to build on an already stellar performance from Cayman’s artistic swimmers who won seven medals in just their second CARIFTA Championships including a clean sweep of events in the Girls 13-15 age group.

View the 2019 Cayman Islands CARIFTA team by swimmer here and by event here.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – April 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: