With parvo-virus being a major concern for dogs in Cayman, the Cayman Islands Humane Society and Island Vet have partnered up to try and stop it from spreading. The idea is to give free vaccines. Humane Society director Lesley Walker sat down with Cayman 27 to discuss why it’s important to get your dog vaccinated.
Top story: Humane Society discuss Parvo prevention
April 18, 2019
1 Min Read
Seaford Russell jr.
Seaford Russell Jr.
