‘Cayman Hockey Festival’ celebrates seven years of regional play

May 24, 2019
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

The ‘Cayman Hockey Festival’ saw two repeat winners at the seventh annual tournament took to the Cayman International School field 18-19 May. Along with local teams, the tournament featured field hockey squads from Jamaica’s Munro College and St. Andrews, as well as the ‘Danby Ladies ‘ of Yorkshire, England. Tournament Organizer Simon Barwick says the event continues to attract a strong field with growing interest.

“To get good hockey talent to come from abroad to play us, and keep us on our standards, is really great,” said Barwick. “It’s refreshing to have them they come with so much energy. They’re excited to be here. We have a very vibrant hockey fraternity here,” Barrick told Cayman 27. “We are an officially sanctioned Federation by the International Hockey Federation (IHF). Our club is actually exploding, we have so many players, and it’s really good, really good turnout. We’re now able to play twice a week.”The two-day event includes eight games of both men’s and women’s field hockey along with mixed gender play. Men’s winners are awarded the ‘Alex Horner Trophy’ in honour of a Cayman Islands player who passed away in 2010.

The Cayman Islands repeated as men’s champions with a 4-0 win over Jamaica, while the Jamaica Crocodiles defeated the Cayman Islands All-Stars 3-2 to repeat as women’s champions.

 

 

 

 

(Photo: Cayman Field Hockey)

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

