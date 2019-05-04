JGHS Year 11’s celebrated in special send-off

School administrators celebrated the academic achievements Year 11 students at John Gray High School (JGHS) Friday (3 May). The school held an awards ceremony recognizing students for their hard work over the last 3 years. Principal Jonathan Clark said it’s also a way to motivate and inspire.

“We want to recognize them before they get into their exam series, we want to fill them with confidence we want to fill them with pride and we want to celebrate their achievements. Another thing about the award ceremony and the Year 11s is for them to feel the community behind them because it’s very easy to knock young people,” said Mr. Clark. He also pointed to the success of the Boys to Men programme, it’s the first year the programme participated in the ceremony. Founder Christopher Murray welcomed the recognition of some of the boys in the programme.

“It’s very important for the boys to see how much they are appreciated and celebrated for making the positive changes and to see a number of them getting awards today was quite encouraging it was outstanding,” said Mr. Murray. To cap off a week full of achievements the year 11 students were treated with a special water fete. “It’s their last day, their exams start on Monday (6 May) so this is how we celebrate the end of the year with them,” said Mr. Glen Whewell.

The school has also been pushing community-driven programmes. On Thursday (2 May) 13 students were inducted into the Leo Club. “It feels more set in stone now but it feels nice to be a part of the club anyway because you get to do things that benefit the community and have willing people with you,” said John Gray student Jelani Hanson. Classmate Keanna Kelly shared the same views, “I feel like it’s something good and if I can continue to help others and work together, then I’m happy to do that.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

