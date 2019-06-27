Cayman Islands weather forecast 26-27 June

SYNOPSIS:

Showers along with light to moderate easterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours. Additionally, a tropical wave just east of Jamaica will move into the Cayman area tomorrow morning further increasing the likelihood of heavy showers and thunder. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will beeast to northeast 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights 1 to 3 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of afternoon showers and thunder. Showers may be locally heavy at times. Temperatures will rise to the lower 90’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights 2 to 4 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 6:15 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 12:05 a.m. High 5:25 a.m. Low 12:01 p.m. High 6:57 p.m.

SUNSET: 7:05 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 5:50 a.m. tomorrow. SUNSET: 7:06 p.m. tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: through Friday morning is for cloudiness and showers associated with the passage of the tropical wave to linger across our area.

