Four foreigners are in custody as police probe the movement of gold through Cayman’s shores.
Details are limited, but police said Thursday (6 June) they seized a small plane in their investigation.
The arrests and seizures come on the heels of a joint investigation between police and Customs.
It started last weekend.
Police said a large quantity of cash was also confiscated.
They said they are working together with international law enforcement agencies in the ongoing investigation.
Four foreigners arrested, small plane seized in gold transit probe
