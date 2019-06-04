Tomlinson Furniture
Man arrested in weekend crash

June 3, 2019
Andrel Harris
1 Min Read

A 27-year-old Bodden Town man is arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after he lost control of his motorcycle and collided into a truck last night 02 June 2019. Police say happened on Shamrock Road, in the vicinity of Pointdexter Road. The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported in the collision and the matter remains under investigation.

Andrel Harris

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

