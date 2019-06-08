A man is beaten and robbed in West Bay on Friday (7 June).
Police said they are on the hunt for a group of men behind the early morning robbery.
It happened off Birch Tree Hill Road.
Police said around 2 a.m. the victim was attacked and assaulted after he left a house in the area.
He collapsed on the ground. His cash, bank cards, and personal items were stolen.
The man was treated for minor injuries on the scene.
Man beaten and robbed in West Bay
