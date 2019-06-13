Man charged for wounding

A 43-year-old man is slapped with wounding charges after a woman is left nursing lacerations in a weekend assault.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Saturday (12 June).

Police said the man and woman were in a house in Prospect at the time.

The woman was wounded on the right side of her thigh.

She was transported to the Cayman Islands hospital for medical treatment.

Police said the man and woman know each other.

The man was also charged with damage to property.

He was expected to appear in court Tuesday (11 June).

