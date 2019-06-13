News

Outing the smoke

June 12, 2019
Andrel Harris
If you’re a smoker or a vaper looking to quit, you don’t have to do it alone.

The Health Services Authority is launching its 2019 second round of smoking cessation classes.

HSA pharmacist Rosemarie Bailey said the classes are open to all who are motivated.

“Your grandmother might want you to do it. Your wife might want you to do it. Or you might be doing it because the kids are around. Or some persons do come because they are pregnant and they really want to stop. Whatever it is the individual needs to be motivated.”

For more information on how you can join the programme call 244-2889.

Andrel Harris

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

