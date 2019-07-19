Athletics: Two top-ten finishes at 2019 AAU Championships

Five track and field athletes from the Cayman Islands put their best foot forward versus clubs from around the United States at the 2019 Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) National Club Championships held 7-13 July at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Kissimmee, FL.

CARIFTA bronze medalist Rachell Pascal placed sixth overall in the Girls 15-16 javelin throwing 30.96-metres. Pascal also placed 32nd overall in the shot put clearing 7.08-metres.

Also competing was CARIFTA athlete Kylie Porter who placed eighth overall in Girls 15-16 discus clearing 27.94-metres. Porter also placed 19th in shot put (8.94m) and 30th in javelin (17.85m).

A third athlete for Cayman in the Girls 15-16 division was Nahomy Bonilla-Zelaya who finished 42nd in the 800-metres (2:51.46) and the 400-metre hurdles (1:21.16), as well as placing 52nd in the 100-metre hurdles (19.88), while running 1:13.09 in the 400-metre hurdles.

Competing in middle distance was 345 Athletics Club standout Juan Pablo Valerio. The CARIFTA runner clocked 3:22.99 in the 1500-metres, good for 19th overall, and placed 32nd in the 800-metres with a time of 2:10.11.

Competing in the Girls 13-year-old age division, newcomer Kamerin Porter scored personal bests in both the long jump where she finished 43rd clearing 3.63-metres, and the 200-metres where she ran 34.57. Porter also competed in the shot put where she finished 28th overall with a throw of 5.76-metres, and the 400-metres where she ran 1:27.21.

View all the results here.

