Hurley’s Media Sales
Cayman Crosstalk

Cayman Crosstalk Replay: Tuesday, 30th July 2019

July 30, 2019
Add Comment
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read

Dr. Frank McField believes that Slavery 150 years ago is still oppressing Black Caymanians today, resulting many of our social woes. Lévon Bodden wants us to remember our past but not wallow in self pity so much so to the detriment of not only ourselves but the next generations.

A very interesting, emotional and sometimes heated conversation. A must listen, because you won’t get it any where else.

Rotoract Blue’s Alanna Rose and Alexandria McRae trying to help some 90 Children identified by the DCFS that are in Schools that need shoes. They are on a Mission to get those shoes and they need your help by donating whatever you can or make your donation match your shoe size to assist this Cause.

About the author

View All Posts

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Face & Body
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
%d bloggers like this: