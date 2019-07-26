Cayman Islands weather forecast with Jason Howard 26-27 July

SYNOPSIS:

Isolated showers are expected over the Cayman Islands for the next 24 hours as a weak tropical wave moves over the western Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.

FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of late night showers with possible thunder mainly over the Sister Islands. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of evening showers. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast at 10 to 15 knots at daytime, northeast at 5 to 10 knots by evening. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 6:29 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 12:30 a.m. High 5:20 a.m. Low 12:07 a.m. High 7:09 p.m.

SUNSET: 7:02 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:01 a.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: through Sunday evening is for similar weather conditions.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

