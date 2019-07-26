Hurley’s Media Sales
Cayman Islands weather forecast with Jason Howard 26-27 July

July 26, 2019
Angela Sevilla
SYNOPSIS:                                                                                   

Isolated showers are expected over the Cayman Islands for the next 24 hours as a weak tropical wave moves over the western Caribbean.  Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.

FORECAST

 

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of late night showers with possible thunder mainly over the Sister Islands.  Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F.  Winds will be east to northeast at 5 to 10 knots.  Seas will be slight wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

 

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of evening showers.   Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F.  Winds will be east to southeast at 10 to 15 knots at daytime, northeast at 5 to 10 knots by evening. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

 

TIDES:

Today: High 6:29 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 12:30 a.m. High 5:20 a.m. Low 12:07 a.m. High 7:09 p.m.

 

SUNSET: 7:02 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:01            a.m. Tomorrow.

                       

OUTLOOK: through Sunday evening is for similar weather conditions.

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

