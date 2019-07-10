Hurley’s Media Sales
Business News Politics

Insurance limbo: CIG, insurers in talks over damaged chopper

July 9, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Government remains locked in a claims dispute with insurers over the damaged police helicopter, forcing it to remain grounded.
The X-Ray one chopper was damaged back in February during lift-off.
The helicopter’s tail had hit the ground.
Engineers from manufacturer Airbus said the chopper was damaged beyond economic repair.
This means it would cost the public purse more to fix the chopper rather than replace it.
The chopper is currently in Louisiana and will not be returning to Cayman.
The Governor’s Office said a business case is being developed to replace the chopper.
As for its funding, “There are no plans for the United Kingdom to fund or part fund the helicopter to replace the one that was damaged.”

The UK has already funded, in part, Cayman’s new chopper earlier this year.

“This was on the basis that it would be made available for disaster relief operations in the other Overseas Territories if required,” the Governor’s Office said.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Face & Body
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
%d bloggers like this: