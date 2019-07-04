Man admits to showing porn to teen

A 35-year-old Filipino man admits to showing a teenaged girl a pornographic video while in a bathroom stall in Cayman Brac.
The 15-year-old was visiting the island with her parents as tourists to the Cayman Islands.
Henry Jabines appeared before the Grand Court on Tuesday (2 July). His matter was listed as a back-up trial, but before for it could start he changed his mind and entered a guilty plea to a single count of indecent assault.
Jabines was remanded into custody.
He is expected to be sentenced in the coming weeks.
