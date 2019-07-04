Hurley’s Media Sales
Man admits to showing porn to teen

July 3, 2019
Andrel Harris
A 35-year-old Filipino man admits to showing a teenaged girl a pornographic video while in a bathroom stall in Cayman Brac.

The 15-year-old was visiting the island with her parents as tourists to the Cayman Islands.

Henry Jabines appeared before the Grand Court on Tuesday (2 July). His matter was listed as a back-up trial, but before for it could start he changed his mind and entered a guilty plea to a single count of indecent assault.
Jabines was remanded into custody.

He is expected to be sentenced in the coming weeks.

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

