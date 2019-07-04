Protest over West Bay land dispute: Police clarify position

Police clarify their position on intervening in an ongoing land dispute over an easement in West Bay.

Residents took to the streets on Sunday (30 June)in relation to the civil matter.

They voiced their concerns over the blocking of the easement at Lissa Lane and the lack of police action.

In a statement Wednesday (3 July) the police said it received legal advice which stated the decision of the Registrar of Lands in this matter is not enforceable by police without a court order and penal notice.

It said both parties are urged to seek remedies through the court.

Police added they will intervene only when necessary to ensure there’s no breach of the peace or unless other action is directed or authorised by the court.

Read the full Police statement:

The RCIPS would like to make the following clarifying statement regarding its actions in the context of an ongoing land dispute in West Bay, which has gained media attention in recent days.

The RCIPS has sought and received consultative legal advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on this matter. The ODPP has confirmed that the decision of the Registrar of Lands in this matter is not enforceable by police absent a Court order and penal notice.

The RCIPS continues to urge the parties to seek remedies through the Court, and will continue to intervene only when necessary to ensure no breach of the peace unless other action is directed or authorized by the Court.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

