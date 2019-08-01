Sailing: Hider finishes 46th at Youth World Championships

17-year-old Ava Hider returned from Gydnia, Poland after facing stiff competition 13-20 July at the 2019 Youth World Sailing Championships.
Competing in Laser Radial, Hider placed 46th overall out of 47 which included sailors ages 19 and under. Over nine races, the CARIFTA standout produced her best results on the final two days where she placed 37th and 34th overall. Hider also placed 37th in race one, but followed with finishes of 45th, 46th, 46th, and three 40th overalls.
In total, 105 nations have competed at the Youth World Sailing Championships.
View the results here.
