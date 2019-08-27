Cayman Islands weather forecast 26-27 August

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are expected over Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a slack pressure gradient over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers around the Cayman area, moving towards the northwest.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami Florida is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Dorian which at 4 p.m. was located near 12.7 north and 58.8 west or about 60 miles southeast of Barbados with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. TS Dorian is moving towards the west northwest at 14 mph.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami Florida is also issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Six which at 4 p.m. was located near 31.7 north and 72.5 west or about 295 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras North Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. TD Six is moving towards the east at 2 mph.

These system poses no threat to the Cayman Islands.

For further information on this system please check the National Hurricane Center website at http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be light and variable. Seas will be smooth with wave heights of less than 2 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 7:18 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 1:33 a.m. High 6:40 a.m. Low 1:16 p.m. High 7:54 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:44 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:10 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 6:44 p.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather through Wednesday evening.

