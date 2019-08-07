Crash on Shamrock Road: Seven sent to hospital

An afternoon collision on Tuesday (6 August) sends seven people to the hospital.

Cayman 27 understands the injured people remained under medical care Tuesday night.

We were told children were also involved in the crash, but police were unable to confirm a number before airtime.

Police said the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on Shamrock Road at the junction of Bueno Vista.

The injured occupants were taken by ambulance.

The roadway was blocked for most of the afternoon.

Traffic was diverted through Spotts Newlands and Hirst Road as police conducted their inquiries.

Investigations are continuing.

