Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News

Crash on Shamrock Road: Seven sent to hospital

August 6, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

An afternoon collision on Tuesday (6 August)  sends seven people to the hospital.
Cayman 27 understands the injured people remained under medical care Tuesday night.
We were told children were also involved in the crash, but police were unable to confirm a number before airtime.
Police said the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on Shamrock Road at the junction of Bueno Vista.
The injured occupants were taken by ambulance.
The roadway was blocked for most of the afternoon.
Traffic was diverted through Spotts Newlands and Hirst Road as police conducted their inquiries.
Investigations are continuing.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – August 2019
Eclipze – Face & Body
Tanya’s Kitchen
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: