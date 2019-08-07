Drug arrest in Bodden Town, George Town man in custody

A George Town man remained in police custody on Tuesday (6 August) night facing possible drug charges.

This after officers seize a container with, what they suspect to be, crack cocaine.

Police seized a mouthwash container with the drugs from the 50-year-old man on Monday (5 August) afternoon.

Police said two officers were on patrol in the Bodden Town district when they stopped the man.

They searched him and found the container with the drugs and an undisclosed sum of cash.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled drug with intent to supply and a host of other drug related offenses.

The cash was seized as proceeds of crime.

Investigations continue.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

