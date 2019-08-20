Ebola outbreak at low risk for Cayman

Local health leaders said the chances of Ebola reaching the Caribbean are slim to none, but they said you should still take precautions.

The World Health Organization recently declared an Ebola virus outbreak centered on the Democratic Republic of Congo a public health emergency last month (17 July 2019).

Cayman’s Director of primary healthcare, Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, said although risk is low, they have developed a national plan that includes everything from isolation, treatment, testing, and taking samples or patients overseas.

“We will continue to monitor the situation very closely, but at this time the probability of us having a case of Ebola here in the Cayman Islands are extremely low, however, we still need to be prepared we have to make sure that we have all our surveillance systems in place in case if something happens,” Dr. Williams-Rodriguez said.

Dr. Williams-Rodriguez said even though the current outbreak of Ebola is smaller than it was in 2014-2015, they are still preparing in the remote case.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

