Former CIFA execs appear in court to face corruption charges

Two former high-ranking football officials make their initial court appearances Tuesday (20 August) to answer corruption-related charges.

Former Cayman Islands Football Association Executive Committee members Bruce Blake and Canover Watson face a total of 12 charges. The pair also had roles with the Caribbean Football Union and CONCACAF.

Mr. Bruce faces one count of secret commissions, two counts of money laundering and two counts of false accounting.

Mr. Watson faces two counts of secret commissions, three counts of money laundering and two counts of false accounting.

Police say between November 2013 and January 2014, Mr. Watson and Mr. Bruce gave a CIFA auditor and agent two loan agreements in which CIFA had an interest that contained statements that were false and intended to mislead CIFA, according to court documents.

The documents also show police say between October of 2013 and January of 2014, Mr. Watson and Mr. Blake made use of a document made for accounting purposes, specifically a loan dated December 31st 2013 between CIFA and Forward Sports International Management. That loan was for US $600,000. Police say men knew CIFA and FSIM had not entered into a loan agreement in the terms set out in the document.

The charges against them come after a nearly year-long investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Former CIFA President, FIFA Vice-President and CONCACAF President Jeffrey Webb was among dozens of high-ranking global football leaders arrested as part of a massive corruption sting.

Mr. Webb is still awaiting sentencing.

