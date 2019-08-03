Getting the school year started on the right foot

A back-to-school shoe drive aims to help children start the new school year on the right foot.

Rotaract Blue is partnering with the Department of Children and Family Services to provide approximately 90 children with a new pair of shoes to use during the upcoming academic year.

“We are encouraging people to really give as much as they can, somewhere around $10 if they can afford. Just encouraging everybody to wear orange on 9 August, next Friday, so we can help all these kids in need,” said Community Service Director Ally McRae.

Rotaract Blue organisers say they hope to raise $5,000 to buy the school shoes.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

