Ombudsman’s Office: No estimate on level of data protection compliance; resources available to stay on right side of law

The Ombudsman’s Office is urging people to get ready for the Data Protection Law that will commence at the end of September.

Deputy Ombudman, Jan Liebaers, said the Ombudsman’s Office doesn’t have a clear view of the level of compliance from organisations yet, but the office has resources for those wondering how to stay on the right side of the law.

“One thing to do is to know exactly what is it you’re doing, in other words, do a data map find out the what, who, why, how many, how long. All of those questions need to be answered in terms of the personal data that you gather,” said Mr. Liebaers.

The Ombudman’s Office is running a number of presentations about the Data Protection Law at the public library until the end of September.

