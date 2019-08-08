Pan Am Games: Hew finishes 21st in 200 freestyle as flu bug hits athletes

19-year-old Lauren Hew is hoping for better results after placing 21st in the women’s 200-metre freestyle Wednesday (7 August) at the XVIII Pan American Games in Lima Peru.

Entering with a seed time of 2:05.98, the Florida State University sophomore finished seventh overall in heat four with a time 2:14.50.

“I am pretty unhappy with my time in the 200 freestyle this morning,” said Hew. “It can be pretty frustrating when you add time in an event, especially that much time. I haven’t been close to a best time in this event in a year. I have been training in a sprint group, so it’s expected I wouldn’t be that fast in the longer distances. I have moved to a mid-distance group at the beginning of summer, so I am feeling a lot better about my training.”

Swimming coach Bailey Weathers said Hew was not 100% physically prior to the race.

“Lauren has been sick and did not train for a couple of days,” said Weathers. “She just got back in the pool two days ago. The second half just looked hard and not her normal self. That being said, there were parts of the first half which were very good and encouraging. She needs to just keep it in perspective and focus on the next two races, the second of which is her best race.”

Hew is the second Cayman athlete to suffer from influenza symptoms while in Peru. On Tuesday, sprinter Kemar Hyman complained of illness after finishing 12th in the men’s 100-metres.

“Seems like it was the same thing,” said Weathers. “It’s more of a respiratory things with a lot of congestion and coughing, plus not sleeping as well.”

Hew will get another chance to swim Thursday in the 100 freestyle, and Friday in the 50 freestyle. Olympian Brett Fraser will see his first action in the pool Thursday in the 100 free as well.

In the Laser Standard, sailor Jesse Jackson had his races canceled for the third time since the competition was scheduled to begin last Saturday. He is currently 21st of out 22 sailors after five races.

