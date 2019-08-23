Police warn public as fake cop is flagged

A warning from the police Thursday (22 August) as it flags someone pretending to be one of its troops.
The RCIPS is urging the public to use official channels to lodge complaints against police officers.
It comes as police said someone has been accepting complaints from the public and corresponding with them regarding police matters.
The fraudster has been using the email address bodden.larson@rcips.k.y.
Police said that email address is false.
It said there is no employee by the name of Larson Bodden in the police service.
It added there is no complaints unit located at Elizabethan Square, George Town.
All complaints must be sent to the Professional Standards Unit or the Ombudsman’s Office.
The police are urging the public to report any emails from this address immediately.
